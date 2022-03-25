Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $78.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,421. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.