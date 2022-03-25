Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. 602,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,570,627. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.
