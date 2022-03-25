VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 164,818 shares.The stock last traded at $106.06 and had previously closed at $105.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 169,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth $13,197,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,204,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

