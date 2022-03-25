VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 164,818 shares.The stock last traded at $106.06 and had previously closed at $105.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 169,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth $13,197,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,204,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

