VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

EGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $410.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.97 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 39.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

