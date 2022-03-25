UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Trading Up 6.6%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 4,345 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 420,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USER shares. Loop Capital started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that UserTesting Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

