USDJ (USDJ) Reaches Market Cap of $14.84 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and $686,341.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.09 or 0.07070500 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,833.47 or 0.99806677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00043045 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

