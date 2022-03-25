UpToken (UP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $65.00

UpToken (UP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One UpToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UpToken has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. UpToken has a market capitalization of $195,271.55 and $65.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UpToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00036502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00113866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UpToken Profile

UpToken (UP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

Buying and Selling UpToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.