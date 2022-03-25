Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.82.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST stock opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.31.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,374 shares of company stock worth $31,562,058. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.