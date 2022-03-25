United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) will announce $410.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.10 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $379.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.17.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,164 shares of company stock worth $8,253,356. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $174.80. 11,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.23. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

