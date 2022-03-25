United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.34 Million

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) will announce $410.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.10 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $379.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.17.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,164 shares of company stock worth $8,253,356. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $174.80. 11,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.23. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.