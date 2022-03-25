United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.30.

United States Steel stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

