United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

UNFI stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

