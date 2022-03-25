United Bancorp (UBCP) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare United Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 31.08% 13.75% 1.29% United Bancorp Competitors 29.14% 12.37% 1.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.41 million $9.45 million 11.32 United Bancorp Competitors $1.27 billion $292.06 million 12.22

United Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. United Bancorp pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 26.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp Competitors 2213 9324 7509 547 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 20.79%. Given United Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

United Bancorp competitors beat United Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About United Bancorp (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.