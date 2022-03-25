United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UAL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.