United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on UAL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.08.
Shares of UAL opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
About United Airlines (Get Rating)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
