Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 2.5% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $14,964,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 58,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,279. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.