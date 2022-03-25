UniCrypt Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $97,011.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for $373.42 or 0.00839411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UNCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,084 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

