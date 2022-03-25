UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413,982 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 753.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 290,841 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 140.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 467,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares in the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 200.0% in the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 225.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 272,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 188,965 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $607.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

