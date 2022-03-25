UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Establishment Labs by 120.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.42 per share, for a total transaction of $594,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,417,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $88.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

