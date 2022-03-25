UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $808,000 Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

