UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

