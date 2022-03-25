UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 906 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.04. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

