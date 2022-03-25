U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by 37.2% over the last three years.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 93.17% and a return on equity of 44.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

