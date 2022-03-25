TurtleCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 22% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $130,977.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,270,033,149 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

