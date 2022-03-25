Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 160,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,683,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,345. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 708,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

