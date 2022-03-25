Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) PT Lowered to GBX 260 at Morgan Stanley

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 400 ($5.27) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TRST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 342 ($4.50).

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

LON:TRST opened at GBX 139.70 ($1.84) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.40. Trustpilot Group has a 52 week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 481.80 ($6.34). The company has a market capitalization of £578.11 million and a P/E ratio of -31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.