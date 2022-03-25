Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 262.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 153,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

