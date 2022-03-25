Truist Financial Boosts Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $50.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRNS. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 142,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.