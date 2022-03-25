Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMR traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

