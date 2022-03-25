Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

TVPKF stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

