TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRU. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $102.22 on Monday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 5.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TransUnion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

