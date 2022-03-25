TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $721.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG stock opened at $675.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.02. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 173.4% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.