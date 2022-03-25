Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Tops $0.40

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $64,011.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00036416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00113234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

