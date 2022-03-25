Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.27) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.24) to GBX 241 ($3.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 320.33 ($4.22).

TRN traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 199.80 ($2.63). 121,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,815. The company has a market cap of £960.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trainline has a one year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 506.50 ($6.67).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

