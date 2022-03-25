Trainline (LON:TRN) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.27) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.24) to GBX 241 ($3.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.23) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 320.33 ($4.22).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 199.90 ($2.63) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 277.32. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 506.50 ($6.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £960.88 million and a PE ratio of -15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

