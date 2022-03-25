Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Traeger traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 219598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Traeger alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.