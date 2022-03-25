Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,084 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $7.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $24,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

