Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of COOK opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Traeger has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Traeger by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Traeger by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 508,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Traeger by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,729,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

