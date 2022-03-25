Traders Purchase Large Volume of Patterson-UTI Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 24,559 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 790% compared to the average daily volume of 2,759 call options.

PTEN stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

