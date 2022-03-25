Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 15,227 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,646% compared to the average volume of 872 call options.

BRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Compass Point raised their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $778.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

In related news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Difranco bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $3,544,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 569,228 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

