Traders Buy Large Volume of Repare Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,912 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,378% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

