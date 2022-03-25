TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will post $36.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.32 million and the highest is $38.40 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $37.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $144.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.91 million to $154.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $157.52 million, with estimates ranging from $148.74 million to $166.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.10. 441,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,983. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a current ratio of 360.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

