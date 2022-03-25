TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Lifted to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.27) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 278 ($3.66).

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 149.80 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. TP ICAP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 252.40 ($3.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.