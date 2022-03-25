Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.34

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.34 and last traded at C$54.16, with a volume of 80293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.81.

TOU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.81.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.71.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.4999996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.