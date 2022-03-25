Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 1,307.5% in March

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, a growth of 1,307.5% from the February 28th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,926,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS TOEYF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
