Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Up 1,307.5% in March

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,700 shares, a growth of 1,307.5% from the February 28th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,926,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TOEYF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

