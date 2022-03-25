Tornado (TCORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $326,715.13

Tornado (TCORE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Tornado has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $54.45 or 0.00123945 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $326,715.13 and $890.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.51 or 0.07071025 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.01 or 1.00136627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00044649 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.