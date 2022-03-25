Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $336.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

