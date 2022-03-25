Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of AIG opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.