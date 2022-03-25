Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 385 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

