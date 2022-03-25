Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,595. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $291.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

