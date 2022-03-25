thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TKAMY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 12,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,104. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About thyssenkrupp (Get Rating)
thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.
