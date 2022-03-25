Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 192,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Get Thryv alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,272,927 shares of company stock valued at $39,760,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.