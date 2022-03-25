Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 192,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.
Several equities analysts have commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,272,927 shares of company stock valued at $39,760,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
